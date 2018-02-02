Photo: The Namibian

President Hage Geingob (file photo).

President Hage Geingob has dismissed the Minister of Home Affairs and Immigration, Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana and Youth and Sport Minister, Jerry Ekandjo from their positions with immediate effect.

Geingob dismissed the two through powers vested in him by Article 32(6) of the constitution.

"The termination of your appointment, should in no way be interpreted as a blight on the immense personal sacrifices, as well as the immeasurable contribution you have made in the interest of the Republic of Namibia, during our struggle for independence, as well as after independence. These are feats for which the people of Namibia shall always hold you in the highest regard,” the letters of termination read.

Iivula-Ithana and Ekandjo campaigned against Geingob and his team, Team Harambee, for the ruling Swapo Party top positions during the recent Swapo Party elective congress.

Team Swapo, which was run by Ekandjo and Iivula-Ithana accused the Geingob administration of being the cause of economic instability and rising youth unemployment in the country as well as self-enrichment by the elite.

Recent media reports suggested that Geingob asked Iivula-Ithana and Ekandjo to resign to save them the embarrassment of being fired, which the two clearly did not adhere to.