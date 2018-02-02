Dar es Salaam — Swissport Tanzania plans to invest Sh4.08 billion this year, above last year's Sh3.65 billion.

According to Swissport chief executive officer Mrisho Yassin, the money will be spent on ground equipment at Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA) and improving export handling facilities.

"Aviation technology is changing rapidly and to be competitive we have to keep abreast of the trend by investing heavily," noted Mr Yassin. Swissport has invested Sh40 billion in cargo handling infrastructure, ground support equipment and information technology over the last five years.

It also constructed a Sh26.5-billion warehouse and expanded export cold room facility at Sh1 billion at Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA).

The warehouse has an annual throughput capacity of 80,000 tonnes. The company handles 32 airlines. That is equivalent to 99 per cent of the cargo and ground handling industry market share.

According to Mr Yassin, the investment has improved Swissport's service delivery.

But, the company last year missed its revenue target by only 10 per cent despite tough business environment. Still, the huge investment has improved the quality of ground handling services. "Our investments aim at strengthening our operations to continue offering quality services at JNIA, KIA, Songwe and Mtwara airports," noted Mr Yassin. "We also aim at making sure that our operating environment is safe and compliant with the industry quality health and safety requirements."

To sustain their performance, Swissport will continue investing in line with its five-year business plan.

The 32-year-old company employs 1,000 people, handles about 17,000 flights, 1,183,000 embarking passengers and 20,000 tonnes of cargo annually.

The company is certified on International Air Transport Association's Safety Audit for Ground Operations and Environmental Management (ISO 14001:2015).

Fifty-one per cent of the company shares are owned by Swissport International Ltd and the rest by over 10,000 institutional and individual investors through the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange. Swissport International Ltd is a leading global airport and aviation services provider in terms of quality, reliability, safety, innovation and network coverage. It provides ground services for more than 230 million passengers and handles 4.3 million tonnes of cargo a year.

on behalf of 835 companies.

With more than 62,000 employees, it is active at more than 280 stations in 48 countries across five continents, and generates consolidated operating revenue of €2.7 billion annually.