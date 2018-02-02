Tanzania: Govt Wants District Health Facilities With Shortage of Staffs to Be Creative

Dodoma — The government has asked regional and district health facilities facing shortage of health workers to be creative and use "on source" human resource to fill up the gaps and they await distribution of staff by the government.

This was revealed during the third sitting of the National Assembly by the deputy minister in the President's Office Regional Administration and Local Government, Mr Josephat Kandege.

He was responding to a queen raised by MP for Handeni Omary Kigoda who sought to know when the government would send health workers to Handeni District Hospital which is faced with a human resource crisis.

Mr Kakunda said that 13 health workers had been allocated to the hospital but 182 staff were expected to be recruited in the 2018/19 budget.

He said that all hospitals facing the same problem should devise ways of filling gaps as the government strives to recruit more staff in the coming days.