Uganda: Villa Take Gamble On Journeyman Kasirye

Kampala — Despite ultimately failing to end their 14-year league drought, SC Villa certainly made arguably the best signing in last year's mid-season transfer period.

This is after the 16-time league champions resigned Emmanuel Okwi with the Cranes striker going on to score 10 goals in 12 games as they pushed eventual champions KCCA for the title.

With the player having since moved on to Tanzania's Simba, this season has seen the club return to their struggles in front of goal without an outstanding striker.

They are now hoping to repeat the trick 12 months later following the midseason capture of striker Davis Kasirye.

"We are happy to sign a player who has played on the continent and will therefore add a lot experience to the team," club president Ben Misagga said following the confirmation of the deal.

Villa who will start the second round of the league with a three point advantage over KCCA managed 16 goals from the 15 first round games, a tally bettered by four other teams including 13th placed Proline.

Converted striker Yubu Bogere was Villa's highest scorer with four goals with Alex Kitatta and George Senkaaba yet to hit their stride.

Kasirye who was capped twice by former Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic meanwhile remains a relative unknown in Ugandan football despite featuring in two of the biggest leagues on the continent.

Having failed to make the grade at URA, the lanky forward moved to Rwanda in 2015.

There, he netted 13 times to help Rayon Sports finish second in the league and played a crucial role in leading the club to win the Peace Cup, the first in 11 years.

He then moved to DR Congo's Daring Club Motema Pembe for a reported $90,000 transfer fee a year later before transferring to 2017 Zambia Premier League winners, Zesco United seven months ago. He however struggled for playing that side and joins SC Villa on a six-month loan deal ahead of their round-of-64 Uganda Cup game against Hope Doves on Sunday.

Misagga will be hoping the signing goes some way in improving a forward line that struggled to find the net in the first round.

Villa's most solid department has been defence.