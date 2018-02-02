Uganda: Vipers Unveil Striker Sserunkuma

Kampala — Vipers SC will hope Daniel Sserunkuma is that marquee signing they have been looking for.

The solid striker was unveiled at the Venoms St Mary's Stadium yesterday, a day after his hitherto club, Express, also presented six new players before the media.

Whether any of them will fill Sserunkuma's void is subject to debate. Sserunkuma scored six of Express' current eight league goals.

It is really a herculean task for the Red Eagles coach Shafiq Bisaso lifting Express from second-from-bottom, where the Red Eagles have picked up a paltry 11 points from 15 matches, when the league resumes next weekend.

And he will have to do that without his former prized asset in Sserunkuma, who is more than happy to join coach Miguel da Costa at Vipers as he begins yet another journey.

"Vipers is a great club with a lot of ambitions," said Sserunkuma, who has signed a two-year contract with the Venoms, "They have achieved what they have in their short history."

Vipers have two national league titles to their name, with the last coming in 2015, then orchestrated by now Standard Liege forward Farouk Miya.

"I know I have to prove myself here and I will give my best to boost the team in fighting for the trophy this season."

A pure predator and monster in the final third, Sserunkuma - who also turned out for Nairobi City Stars and Bandari in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL), won two Golden Boot awards while featuring for Gor Mahia between 2012 and 2014. Sserunkuma first arrived in Kenya in 2011 to join Nairobi City Stars from Jinja-based Victors.

The pacy striker also had stints at Bandari, Tanzania's Simba and spent three months at Morocco's championship (Botola League) side, Ittihad Riadi Tanger before returning to his boyhood club Express last September.

Vipers Technical Development Manager Eddie Butindo, who has followed Sserunkuma since the player was 15, is confident the striker will succeed at St Mary's Stadium.

"He makes assists, has good positioning and compensates for his size with good timing," said Butindo, "He is still a committed player that can guarantee you over ten goals as we chase for the title."

The League resumes next Saturday with Vipers, third on 26 points, looking to keeping up pace with leaders SC Villa and KCCA.

Sserunkuma career

2008-2010: Express

2010-2011: Victors

2011-2012: Nairobi City Stars

2012-2014: Gor Mahia

Jan 2015-May 11: Simba (Tanzania)

2015-2016: Ulisses

2016-2017: Bandari

2017: IR Tanger

2017-2018 - Express

2018 to date: Vipers SC

Other vipers arrivals

Bashir Asiku

Brian Kalumba

And the exits...

Joseph Ssemujju

Alfred Leku

Aziz Kemba

Benjamin Nyakoojo

Musa Malunda

*Tony Odur stays at Vipers