Uganda: Residents Demand Closure of Health Centre Over Lack of Drugs

Mukono — Residents of Nakisunga Sub-county in Mukono District have demanded the closure of Seeta-Nazigo Health Centre III due to perennial shortage of essential drugs at the facility.

Residents claim every time they go to the facility seeking treatment, they find no drugs and are referred to Kawolo Hospital, about 10 miles away.

They also claim that the facility lacks equipment, including malaria testing kits, and staff do not work during the night and on weekends.

"I used to spend Shs2,000 to get drugs at the health centre and also to check my blood pressure, but whenever I went there, nurses would tell me the machine had broken down. I would then be referred to Kawoolo hospital," said Mr George Kamere, a resident of Namuyenje Village, on Wednesday.

Ms Margaret Nalubwama, a resident of Seeta, Nazigo Town, said the health centre used to perform well but service delivery has now deteriorated.

"Nurses report at the centre and end up doing nothing due to lack of drugs. Even when you go there now, they will refer you to Mukono, Mulago or Kawolo hospitals," Ms Nalubwama said.

She said they have reported the matter to the authorities several times but nothing has been done.

Ms Josephine Ojambo, another resident of Kirondo Village, said the only thing they get from the health centre is condoms. "We only find condoms at the health centre and patients fail to get even antiretroviral drugs. Government should close it if we cannot get services," Ms Ojambo said.

She added that most expectant mothers in her village deliver on their way to Kawolo Hospital after failing to get assistance at the centre.

Mr John Kiggundu, another resident, said he took his daughter who was suffering from malaria to the health centre only to be told that there were no drugs. "If there had not been a private clinic around, my daughter wouldn't be alive now. Let them close the health centre and we know that it doesn't exist; it doesn't make sense to have a facility which doesn't serve any purpose," he said.

Short supply

Mr Shemu Muhindo, an enrolled nurse at the facility, says government does not supply enough drugs to the facility to match the increasing population in the area.

Seeta-Nazigo Health Centre III serves about14 villages and receives between 80 and100 patients per day.

"We usually receive medicine, but since the population is big, it gets finished very fast. Majority of the patients are being asked to seek treatment elsewhere," he said.

Mr Muhindo also admitted that most of the equipment at the health centre broke down and they currently refer patients who need tests to Kawolo Hospital and Mukono Health Centre IV. "All the BP machines broke down and this health centre cannot carry out tests until they are replaced," he said.

However, Nakisunga Sub-county chairperson Mubarak Sekikuubo said the health centre is serving its purpose despite a few challenges faced.

"Some residents forget that this is a health centre III, not a hospital. The drugs come once in two months and when they are not there, let them seek treatment from Kawolo," he said.

When contacted, Mr Fred Musonge, the chairperson of the district health committee, said they were aware of the drug shortage at the facility and arrangements are being made to ensure a steady supply of drugs there.

"We apologise to residents for what they are going through and promise that it won't happen again," he said.