2 February 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria/Morocco: CHAN - We Can Beat Morocco, Eagles' Coach Dreams Big

Photo: CAF

Super Eagles coach Salisu Yusuf said Morocco is beatable in the final game of the CAF Africa Nations Championship billed for Sunday in Casablanca.

The Super Eagles set up a date with the hosts after a hard fought semi-final against Sudan on Wednesday night. A Gabriel Okechukwu's 16th minute strike sealed the victory for the Super Eagles who are reaching the final for the first time, since the inception of the tournament in 2011.

Morocco fought for 120 minutes to subdue Libya in their semi-final game with a 3-1 win. The Atlas Lions have not lost a match in the tournament and they scored seven goals while conceding just one. Nigeria on the other hand scored seven goals and conceding two goals.

"We can beat Morocco if we do the right things. Every team is beatable.

"We can beat Morocco. Why not?" Yusuf enthused.

Speaking on the game against the highly rated Sudan, man of the match, Okechukwu praised the team's effort in keeping away the Sudanese from scoring after losing keeper and captain Ikechukwu Ezenwa to injury in the 5th minute and midfielder, Ifeanyi Ifeanyi to a red card in the 57th minute.

"I'm excited that we won. It was a collective effort not just one man effort. Kudos to the whole team. It was not an easy game but in the end, we emerged victorious.

"I felt bad when Ikechukwu Ezenwa was injured because for a player to get injured whilst playing is not a good feeling."

