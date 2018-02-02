Tanzania: Lions, Hyenas Feast On 150 Livestock

Babati — At least 150 livestock have been mauled by lions and hyenas in the Burunge Wildlife Management Area that borders the Tarangire National Park in Babati District, Manyara Region.

Kakoi Village chairman Daniel Merita said the animals were attacked and eaten between January 2017 and January, this year.

Mr Merita explained that a total of 40 cattle and 110 goats were eaten, a situation that threated livestock keepers, living near the Tarangire National Park.

A resident of Kakoi Village, Ms Helena Naftari, speaking to The Citizen, said her12 goats were attacked early this week and all eaten by hyenas.

Following a spate of attacks on the livestock, the Chemchem Foundation has decided to embark upon a project on constructing sheds using wire and grills so as to prevent wild animals from eating the livestock.

The manager of the Chemchem Foundation, Mr Charles Sylivester, clarified that they were intending to construct over 50 animal sheds in 10 villages, particularly in households prone to attacks in the peripheries of national parks.