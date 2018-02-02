1 February 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Magufuli Wants Judges Who Spend Holidays in European Hotels to Be Disciplined

By The Citizen

Dar es Salaam — President Maguli has asked the Chief Justice, Prof Ibrahim Juma to investigate the source of funds for judges who have a tendency of spending their holidays in European hotels.

Speaking during the climax of an event to mark the beginning of a new law year Thursday, February 1, 2018, President Magufuli said he was being saddened by the amount of money that some judges spend every year during holidays.

"I know salaries of judges. They are not very different from my salary but I wonder how do some judges manage to spend their holidays in Europe every year? They go there every year with their families and spend one month in hotels. You need to go to the bottom of this issue," Dr Magufuli said.

He said from his follow-ups, he has come to realise that some judges have a tendency of going to spend their holidays in European hotels with their families every year, noting however that the money they spend in those hotels is higher than what they actually earn in their capacities as judges.

