Tanzania: Delayed Legal Aid Regulations Irk JPM

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has directed minister for Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi to ensure that the regulations for the Legal Aid Act are signed before end of this month.

Speaking at the Judiciary grounds in Dar es Salaam during the climax of an event to mark the beginning of a new law year Thursday, February 1, 2018, Dr Magufuli said the regulations would operationalise the Legal Aid Act which the parliament endorse early last year.

"Nine months have passed since the law was endorsed by the parliament but so far, there are no regulations to make it operational. This results into unnecessary delays in the delivery of justice," said Dr Magufuli.

He challenged the judiciary to observe and maintain their ethical operations in a move that would assure justice for all.

"I know, there are some of the dishonest officials of the judiciary who demand bribes which in turn spoil the otherwise good image of this important pillar of the government," he explained.