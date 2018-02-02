Namibia: A New Chapter for Khomas Basketball

The newly elected executive committee of the Khomas Basketball Association is eager to revive basketball in the region as well as nationwide.

Nigel Mubita was elected as KBA's new president, with Anthony Auchab as the vice president, Ebuka Onwudinjo as the treasurer and Michael Kavalata as the secretary general.

Mubita is a veteran player and coach of Unam Rebels and the national team, with more than 15 years experience in Namibian basketball.

Vice president Auchab said their main aim is to make basketball more visible and to contribute to the development of the game nationwide.

"We are thankful for the previous leadership that did a lot for basketball, but there is always room for improvement. We've got a mandate to make basketball more visible - we want to bring the love for basketball back, we want to fill the stands and attract new sponsors and to make the competition tougher," he said.

With this in mind, he said they would try to expand the game in Katutura.

"Basketball has been hidden at the Unam gym, but we want to make it more visible and will take it to the UN Plaza again so that it can be seen by everybody," he said.

He said they have a close relationship with the Namibia Basketball Federation and will continue to work together to spread the game nationwide.

"We need to align ourselves with the NBF vision to make sure that basketball improves year on year.

So far only Erongo, Oshana and Otjozondjupa have organised basketball structures, but Auchab said they expected more regions to join this year.

"All three regions will have their own competitions and then the winners will be invited to a national competition at the end of the year. We also assist the regions with software for the registration and scheduling of matches," he said.

The new season will start with a 3-on-3 'Hoopz Up' tournament at the UN Plaza on 24 February, while the traditional Independence Cup takes place at the Unam hall and the UN Plaza from 2 to 21 March. The leagues for the men's first and second divisions, and the women's first division will start in April.

Auchab was drawn to the game as a scholar, when he first saw it at the UN Plaza, and although he only started playing years later, his enthusiasm has remained undiminished.

"I first saw basketball at the UN Plaza and was immediately drawn to it, but I only started playing in my thirties when I joined Lions basketball club. Since then I've been a player, a manager, a part-owner and a coach for Lions. Ive learnt a lot along the way - I've grown to love the sport and want to make my input in its revival," he said.