2 February 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: A New Chapter for Khomas Basketball

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Helge Schütz

The newly elected executive committee of the Khomas Basketball Association is eager to revive basketball in the region as well as nationwide.

Nigel Mubita was elected as KBA's new president, with Anthony Auchab as the vice president, Ebuka Onwudinjo as the treasurer and Michael Kavalata as the secretary general.

Mubita is a veteran player and coach of Unam Rebels and the national team, with more than 15 years experience in Namibian basketball.

Vice president Auchab said their main aim is to make basketball more visible and to contribute to the development of the game nationwide.

"We are thankful for the previous leadership that did a lot for basketball, but there is always room for improvement. We've got a mandate to make basketball more visible - we want to bring the love for basketball back, we want to fill the stands and attract new sponsors and to make the competition tougher," he said.

With this in mind, he said they would try to expand the game in Katutura.

"Basketball has been hidden at the Unam gym, but we want to make it more visible and will take it to the UN Plaza again so that it can be seen by everybody," he said.

He said they have a close relationship with the Namibia Basketball Federation and will continue to work together to spread the game nationwide.

"We need to align ourselves with the NBF vision to make sure that basketball improves year on year.

So far only Erongo, Oshana and Otjozondjupa have organised basketball structures, but Auchab said they expected more regions to join this year.

"All three regions will have their own competitions and then the winners will be invited to a national competition at the end of the year. We also assist the regions with software for the registration and scheduling of matches," he said.

The new season will start with a 3-on-3 'Hoopz Up' tournament at the UN Plaza on 24 February, while the traditional Independence Cup takes place at the Unam hall and the UN Plaza from 2 to 21 March. The leagues for the men's first and second divisions, and the women's first division will start in April.

Auchab was drawn to the game as a scholar, when he first saw it at the UN Plaza, and although he only started playing years later, his enthusiasm has remained undiminished.

"I first saw basketball at the UN Plaza and was immediately drawn to it, but I only started playing in my thirties when I joined Lions basketball club. Since then I've been a player, a manager, a part-owner and a coach for Lions. Ive learnt a lot along the way - I've grown to love the sport and want to make my input in its revival," he said.

Namibia

President Fires Cabinet Ministers

President Hage Geingob has dismissed the Minister of Home Affairs and Immigration, Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana and Youth and… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibian.

Copyright © 2018 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.