1 February 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: CJ Decries Shortage of Judges

By Deogratius Kamagi

Dar es Salaam — Chief Justice Prof Ibrahim Juma has said the Judiciary is running short of Judges at the High Court and the Court of Appeal.

Speaking during the climax of an event to mark the beginning of a new law year Thursday, February 1, 2018, the Chief Justice said with the shortage, judges were overloaded with cases.

He said by December last year, there were 62 High Court judges while at the Court of Appeal, the number has remained at between 15 and 16 since the year 2012.

"With the statistics, every High Court judge is being required to handle an average of 535 cases per year against a normal standard level of 220 cases," he said.

This years' celebration is marked under a theme that emphasizes on the use of Information Communication Technology (ICT) to facilitate speedy execution of court cases.

