Tanzania: CCM Boasts About Winning Next Elections

Mbozi — Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) in Mbozi District has exuded confidence of winning 11 councillorship seats in Songwe region.

The constituency is currently led by the opposition party, Chadema, under legislator Pascal Haonga.

The district's CCM secretary, Ms Rehema Nzyunye said on Tuesday that the fifth phase government under President John Magufuli has won the hearts of wananchi, thus it would be difficult for the opposition to win any seat again.

She made the remarks during the launch of party's 41st anniversary celebrations at Mlowo town.

According to her, the wananchi have already restored faith in the ruling party after realising that the government was in defence of their interests and those of the nation.

Ms Nzyunye added that the fifth phase government is implementing its promises and that it should be supported by every member of the public.

She named war on corruption, misuse of public funds, abuse of power as among the things that have led to the restoration of the public's confidence in the current government.

The CCM member also warned fellow leaders to shun divisive groups as the party prepares for the local government elections, which will be held next year as well as the general election in 2020.

She said unity is key to winning both elections.

For his part, the party's chairman in the district, Mr Simon Mboya, spoke of four things that CCM was administering and which would give the party landslide victories in the forthcoming elections as a big number of members totaling over 8.4 million, party's implementable manifesto, provision of quality social services and party's transformation in accordance with time.