1 February 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Four Die As Gravel Mine Collapses

By Mussa Juma

Arusha — Four diggers of gravels have died and another seriously injured after a gravel pit collapsed when they were loading a truck at Mount Murieti in Arusha Region.

The Arusha Regional Police Commander, Mr Charles Mkumbo, confirmed the incident on Monday, saying it occurred at noon.

According to the RPC, three bodies have already been identified as Yusuph Mohamed Kamwende (35) Athuman Hussein, whose age has not been established and Richard Kishimbo (57).

"The body of another victim has not been identified and we call upon residents to show up at the Mount Meru Hospital mortuary to identify the body," said the RPC.

Mr Mkumbo called on mineral officials to go to the gravel mining area and asses security of the area in order to avoid such accidents.

