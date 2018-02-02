Eritrea: Workshop On Fresh Water Fish Farming

Barentu — A workshop with a view to assess the progress of fresh water fish farming at the big and small dams in Gash Barka region was held on 30 January in Barentu.

Indicating that fresh water fish farming and harvest in the region started with the construction of dams, the D. G. of Agriculture and Land, Mr. Abubeker Osman said that with substantial amount of water accumulated there is the possibility of harvesting bountiful fish and play due role in the effort to ensure food security.

Mr. Mekonnen Ghrmai, head of the Ministry of Marine Resources branch, pointed out that select fish farming was initiated as pilot project in the dams of Gerset, Fanco-Rawi, Fanco-Tsinu, Bademit, Kerkebet and Megel and have increased in quantity.

At the workshop, experts from the branch office of the Ministry of Marine Resources presented research papers on the significance of development of fresh water fish farming in Eritrea as well as on the management of fish resources.

The Governor of the Gash Barka region, Mr. Fessehaye Haile called for strong effort with a view to develop fresh water fish farming in all big and small dams in the region.