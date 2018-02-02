1 February 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Popular Campaign to Redress Environment

Mendefera — Residents of the six villages of the Haineba and Hadamu administrative areas in the Adi Keih sub zone have conducted a popular campaign aimed at redressing the environment damaged due to erosion.

The administrator of Haineba, Mr. Jemal Mohamed Shifa stated that the popular campaign included constructing of terraces and water diversion schemes with the objective of redressing the heavily eroded area.

Besides, Mr. Jemal indicated that in Haineba a 7 km long dirt road was renovated through the popular campaign which involved more than 600 residents and as a result has created temporary solution to the provision of transportation service, particularly to ambulances deployed in the area.

The administrative areas of Haineba and Hadamu in the Adi keih sub zone comprise 6 villages.

