Zimbabwe: CAF Approve FC Platinum's Mandava Stadium

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has granted FC Platinum the right to use its home turf, Mandava Stadium, in this year's Champions League competition.

This comes after the regional football body sent its inspector Kabelo Doslong last month to assess the stadium and infrastructure including accommodation facilities in Zvishavane.

The stadium was last year given a major facelift by the cash rich platinum miners who also repaired its drainage system. The venue has hosted CAF competitions before when FC Platinum featured in the Confederations Cup in 2015.

In 2012, they were forced to play their second round encounter against El Merreikh of Sudan at Rufaro Stadium in Harare after CAF condemned accommodation facilities in Zvishavane.

There was concern among the team's fans that they would not be able to cheer on their team in their own backyard.

FC Platinum will host Angolan champions Desportivo de Agosto in the second leg of the preliminary round at Mandava Stadium on February 17.

Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Communications manager, Xolisani Gwesela, confirmed that CAF had given FC Platinum the right to use their home stadium.

"CAF has been impressed by Mandava Stadium and they have allowed FC Platinum to use the venue for their Champions League home matches. CAF also certified the facilities in Zvishavane that they have the capacity to host high profile delegates who will accompany these teams," said Gwesela.

FC Platinum have an impressive home record at Mandava and they went unbeaten in the league at home. They only lost in the Chibuku Super Cup to Chapungu and recently lost to visiting Zambian giants Zanaco in an international friendly on Tuesday.

They play their last preparatory match against another Zambian side Nkana, before flying out to Angola for the CAF preliminary round first leg clash against Desportivo De Agosto on February 11.