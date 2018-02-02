1 February 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Women Cautioned Over Body Part Enlarging Injections

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Habel Chidawali

Dodoma — The government has cautioned women using injections for enlarging their bodies' parts including backsides, saying they will face serious health problems in future.

The Deputy Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, the Elderly and Children, Dr Faustine Ndungulile, cautioned in Parliament in Dodoma Thursday, February 1, during the Question and Answer Session.

Dr Ndungulile was responding to a question by Special Seats Member of Parliament, Ms Suzan Lyimo, who had requested explanation from the government as to what health effects that women would face when enlarging parts of their bodies.

Responding, Dr Ndungulile said injections used for enlarging parts of the body were hazardous because they destroyed the body immunity against various diseases including radiations.

"The government hasn't allowed such styles in the country and this is why the government is fighting against unregistered drugs," he said.

Earlier, Ms Lyimo said there were scores of women using injections for enlarging parts of their bodies, requesting the government's statement on whether it was aware of the practice and what its position was.

Tanzania

Mpango Assures Banker On Economy

Finance and Planning Minister Philip Mpango has reiterated that the economy is on the right track, citing the… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.