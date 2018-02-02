Tanzania: Investigation Into Kiwanga, Lijualikali Alleged Criminal Offences Complete

Morogoro — An investigation into a criminal case facing Members of Parliament from the main opposition party, Chadema, Ms Suzan Kiwanga of Mlimba, Mr Peter Lijualikali of Kilombero and 41 co-accused persons at the Resident Magistrate's Court in Morogoro Region is complete.

The accused are all out on bail.

In the criminal case no.296 that was before Magistrate Ivan Msacky, the MPs and the co-accused are facing nine charges including the charges of torching the village office and destroying properties, whereby all the accused are alleged to have committed the offences on November 26, last year at Sofi Ward in Malinyi District.

Before the adjournment of the case, the Prosecution led by state attorney Gloria Rwakibalila said that the investigation was complete and asked the court to push back the date of preliminary hearing of the case. It will be heard next week.

The defence, which is led by lawyer Baltheromeo Tarimo, accepted the application and the court agreed to defer the date of preliminary hearing of the case to February 27.

However, the defence informed the court about the imprisonment of one of the accused persons, who was recently jailed for three years by the Kilombero District Court for committing the offence of threatening to kill a worker of the district council.

Magistrate Msacky required the defence to present the information in writing so that the court could take a document to prison to bring the accused to attend the hearing of the case facing him at the court.