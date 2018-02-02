1 February 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Investigation Into Kiwanga, Lijualikali Alleged Criminal Offences Complete

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hamida Shariff

Morogoro — An investigation into a criminal case facing Members of Parliament from the main opposition party, Chadema, Ms Suzan Kiwanga of Mlimba, Mr Peter Lijualikali of Kilombero and 41 co-accused persons at the Resident Magistrate's Court in Morogoro Region is complete.

The accused are all out on bail.

In the criminal case no.296 that was before Magistrate Ivan Msacky, the MPs and the co-accused are facing nine charges including the charges of torching the village office and destroying properties, whereby all the accused are alleged to have committed the offences on November 26, last year at Sofi Ward in Malinyi District.

Before the adjournment of the case, the Prosecution led by state attorney Gloria Rwakibalila said that the investigation was complete and asked the court to push back the date of preliminary hearing of the case. It will be heard next week.

The defence, which is led by lawyer Baltheromeo Tarimo, accepted the application and the court agreed to defer the date of preliminary hearing of the case to February 27.

However, the defence informed the court about the imprisonment of one of the accused persons, who was recently jailed for three years by the Kilombero District Court for committing the offence of threatening to kill a worker of the district council.

Magistrate Msacky required the defence to present the information in writing so that the court could take a document to prison to bring the accused to attend the hearing of the case facing him at the court.

Tanzania

Mpango Assures Banker On Economy

Finance and Planning Minister Philip Mpango has reiterated that the economy is on the right track, citing the… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.