Gambia: D100,000 Prize for This Year's Inter-Schools Winners

Winners of the inter-schools senior secondary category will get D100, 000 richer as winners' prize, according to the organisers.

The aforesaid sum represents a massive jump from the D10,000 doled out last term.

This development comes on the heel of a briefing held Tuesday evening by organisers at the Independence Stadium board room.

The runners-up in the senior category pockets D75,000 while D50,000 and D25,000 will be the prizes for winners and runners-up in the Upper Basic school category respectively.

The increment in prizes, according to Gambia Secondary Schools Sports Association boss Ismaila Ceesay is part of efforts to make this year's championship different from the ones held before.

'Our calendars are ready, we have sent them to the regions for them to prepare themselves,' Ceesay said.

The programme, aimed at bringing together schools from the regions and a fertile scouting ground for athletics coaches, begins in Farafenni then to Bansang with the Independence Stadium to be the final's venue on March 16th 2018.

While pleading for government's support, organisers said they've been tapping funds the last two years from schools' annual payments.