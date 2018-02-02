1 February 2018

Gambia: Work Permit Delaying Raymond Mendy's Malta Debut

By Sulayman Bah

Maltese Premier League title contenders Gzira United will have to exercise little patience to see their latest signing Raymond Mendy play owing to work permit bureaucracy, Foroyaa Sport understands.

The 21-year-old sanctioned a move to join Gzira on an 18-month contract from Tunisian giants CS Sfaxien where he spent four terms.

Personal terms were finalised including the finer details of the contract subject to a work permit from the Maltese FA.

The wait is expected to end tomorrow when the green light for him to play comes from the Maltese Football Association.

Mendy was accorded the Sfaxien's iconic number ten jersey at start of the Tunisian Ligue One and played a part in the club's Confederation of African Football cup campaign.

