1 February 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Bashir Receives His Assistant Musa Mohamed Ahmed

Khartoum, Feb, 1 (SUNA) - The President of the Republic Omer Al-Bashir, received at his office on Thursday the Assistant of the President of republic, Musa Mohamed Ahmed.

Ahmed said in press statements that the meeting tackled the round of negotiations which started in Addis Ababa as main step of achieving peace in the country.

He added that the meeting affirmed importance of Higher Council for Peace in expanding the participation to boost peace and stability in the state.

He indicated that the president ensured on the meeting abouthe overall situations East Sudan and progress of development projects being implemented by the East Sudan Reconstruction Fund.

