Sudan: Government Delegation Meets Chairman of AUHIP Within Framework of Bilateral Meetings in Addis Ababa

Khartoum — The Assistant of President of the Republic Head of Government delegation to peace talks met Thursday with Chairperson of the African Union High-level Implementation Panel(AUHIP), Thabo Mbeki within framework of bilateral meetings held prior to sittings of negotiations between the two sides in Addis Ababa.

The Government delegation to the AUHIP-brokered peace negotiations arrived in Addis Ababa , capital of Ethiopia , yesterday, Wednesday.

SUNA learnt today sittings will focus on procedural matters then move to details of agenda of the sittings which are taking place in Radisson Blu Hotel in Addis Ababa.