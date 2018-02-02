1 February 2018

South Africa: Cape Town Residents Fined for Not Complying With Level 6B Restriction

Cape Town law enforcement officials have issued R4 000 in fines to residents who have failed to comply with the new level 6B water restrictions, which kicked in on Thursday.

Under the new restrictions, water consumption is limited to 50 litres per person per day in the hope that Day Zero - the day the taps will be closed - can be avoided.

City law enforcement inspector Wayne Dyason said officers and officials from the City's water and sanitation department clamped down on water use on Thursday morning. Hose pipes and buckets were confiscated, he said.

In Noordhoek, officers came across a spring where the water had been diverted to fill a 2 500 litre container. It was allegedly sold for between R1 600 and R2 500, Dyason said.

The case had been handed over to the provincial environmental compliance and enforcement directorate for further investigation.

Dyason said a similar case, involving the alleged diversion of a rivulet, was being investigated in Constantia.

"There are many reported cases of water being illegally pumped from vleis and rivers and the City, along with its provincial and national enforcement counterparts, will investigate and action each reported case."

