Sudan: Omer - Government Is Keen to Complete Peace Process in Darfur

Khartoum — Presidential Representative for Diplomatic Contact for Darfur File, Dr Amin Hassan Omer has reiterated the keenness of Government to complete peace process in Darfur according to Doha Document , which, he said, a pivotal in Darfur peace process.

This came when he met in his office with the Head of the United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID), Jeremiah Mamabolo where they discussed how the peace process could be pushed through serious engagement of the two sides in the negotiations.

Dr Omer affirmed that the Government is keen to complete the peace process.

The two sides agreed on no way for reconsidering the Doha Document or to amend it.

National Expert at Darfur Peace Office, Ambassador Osman Dirar said in a statement to SUNA that the two sides a greed upon importance of achievement of peace in Darfur and serious engagement of armed movements in the negotiations.