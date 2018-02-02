1 February 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Omer - Government Is Keen to Complete Peace Process in Darfur

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Presidential Representative for Diplomatic Contact for Darfur File, Dr Amin Hassan Omer has reiterated the keenness of Government to complete peace process in Darfur according to Doha Document , which, he said, a pivotal in Darfur peace process.

This came when he met in his office with the Head of the United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID), Jeremiah Mamabolo where they discussed how the peace process could be pushed through serious engagement of the two sides in the negotiations.

Dr Omer affirmed that the Government is keen to complete the peace process.

The two sides agreed on no way for reconsidering the Doha Document or to amend it.

National Expert at Darfur Peace Office, Ambassador Osman Dirar said in a statement to SUNA that the two sides a greed upon importance of achievement of peace in Darfur and serious engagement of armed movements in the negotiations.

Sudan

UNHAS to Resume Regular Flights to South Kordofan and Blue Nile States

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) repors in its second biweekly bulletin of this year… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.