Sudan: Al-Bashir Briefed On CBOs Plan On Provision of Foreign Currency

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir was informed on plan pf the Central Bank of Sudan(CBOS) to provide hard currencies for import of basic commodities.

The President stood during his meeting in he Republican Palace with Governor of CBOS, Dr Hazim Abdul-Gadir in presence of State Minister for Finance, Dr Abdul-Rahman Dirar Thursday, on banking facilitations provided by some foreign banks on import of gasoline , wheat and medicines.

CBOS Governor said in press statements that the meeting discussed the steps to make control over liquidity and measures to be made for stability of exchange rate during the coming period.

He all hard currencies received from export would be re-injected to commercial banks to help in import through private sector.