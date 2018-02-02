1 February 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Bashir Briefed On CBOs Plan On Provision of Foreign Currency

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir was informed on plan pf the Central Bank of Sudan(CBOS) to provide hard currencies for import of basic commodities.

The President stood during his meeting in he Republican Palace with Governor of CBOS, Dr Hazim Abdul-Gadir in presence of State Minister for Finance, Dr Abdul-Rahman Dirar Thursday, on banking facilitations provided by some foreign banks on import of gasoline , wheat and medicines.

CBOS Governor said in press statements that the meeting discussed the steps to make control over liquidity and measures to be made for stability of exchange rate during the coming period.

He all hard currencies received from export would be re-injected to commercial banks to help in import through private sector.

Sudan

UNHAS to Resume Regular Flights to South Kordofan and Blue Nile States

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) repors in its second biweekly bulletin of this year… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.