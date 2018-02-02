1 February 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Badriya Suleiman and Egyptian Counterpart Call for Building Strong Relation

Tagged:

Related Topics

s

Khartoum, Jan.1 (SUNA) - The Deputy Speaker of National Assembly, currently on a visit to Egypt, met, Thursday, her Egyptian Counterpart, at the Egyptian parliament in the presence of the Sudanese Charge D' Affaires , in Cairo, Dr. Abdul Hamid Al-Bushra.

The meeting discussed building of strong bilateral relations between Sudan and Egypt and means for developing them further.

The two sides have stressed the necessity for establishment of firm relations away from media campaigns.

They called for the importance of establishing rules and laws governing the relationship between the two countries and not to leave the matter to the media in both countries.

Sudan

UNHAS to Resume Regular Flights to South Kordofan and Blue Nile States

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) repors in its second biweekly bulletin of this year… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.