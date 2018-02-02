Sudan: Badriya Suleiman and Egyptian Counterpart Call for Building Strong Relation

s

Khartoum, Jan.1 (SUNA) - The Deputy Speaker of National Assembly, currently on a visit to Egypt, met, Thursday, her Egyptian Counterpart, at the Egyptian parliament in the presence of the Sudanese Charge D' Affaires , in Cairo, Dr. Abdul Hamid Al-Bushra.

The meeting discussed building of strong bilateral relations between Sudan and Egypt and means for developing them further.

The two sides have stressed the necessity for establishment of firm relations away from media campaigns.

They called for the importance of establishing rules and laws governing the relationship between the two countries and not to leave the matter to the media in both countries.