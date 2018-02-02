Sudan: Al-Jaz Meets Delegation From Chinese Small and Medium Enterprises Union

Khartoum — The Deputy Chairman of High Committee for Overseeing Sudan Relations with BRICS countries , Dr Awad Al-Jaz met Thrusday with a delegation from Chinese Small and Medium Enterprises.

The meeting discussed investment opportunities for Chinese enterprises in Sudan and ways for enhancing partnership between Sudanese-and Chinese businessmen.

Dr Al-Jaz affirmed Sudan readiness to ease obstacles facing investments in the Country , referring to Sudan's tremendous resources which , he said would encourage Chinese businessmen to come and invest in Sudan.