Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir received congratulatory cables from a number of Presidents and Heads of State on occasion of the 62nd Anniversary of Independence of the country and the New Year.

President Al-Bashir received cables of Presidents of Azerbaijan, Uganda ,India , and Nigeria as well as from Kuwaiti Prime Minister.

President Al-Bashir also received congratulatory cable the same occasion from President of Indonesia.