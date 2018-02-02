31 January 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambian-Born Sumareh Renews Contract in Malaysia

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

Muhamed Sumareh has inked the dotted lines to an extended contract with Malaysian Super League outfit Pahang FA, Foroyaa Sport can report.

The Fajara-born initially transferred to the side January last year from Perlis FA but impressed enough to be pinned down to improved terms.

Pahang are looking to complete their quota of foreign-based players with the 23-year-old Gambian their first priority to be signed.

Sumareh starred twenty-times for Pahang all of them from the starting line-up netting on six occasions, missing out only a single game as they finished vice champions of the 12-team Malaysian Super League.

A former trialist of Spanish side Real Mallorca, the attacking midfielder first switched to Terengganu before leaving for Polis DRM FA then Perlis.

He was one-time being considered for naturalisation by the Malaysian Football Association

Gambia

Libya Prison Mates Hit the Road to Curb Gambian Migration

"What we experienced... it isn't worth it" Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.