1 February 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Passengers Escape Unharmed After Two Trains Torched At Different Durban Stations

Two Metrorail trains were set alight at the Durban and Berea stations, KwaZulu-Natal paramedics said on Thursday.

Rescue Care operations director Garrith Jamieson said paramedics had been called to the Berea station around 19:00 on Wednesday evening.

"Paramedics arrived on the scene to find a carriage well alight," he said.

"The Durban Fire Department was in attendance and quickly extinguished the blaze before it spread."

The second train was set alight at the Durban station.

The fires severely affected traffic as Durban Metro Police closed off multiple routes around the stations while emergency personnel worked on the scene.

Jamieson said passengers managed to evacuate the trains in time and no one suffered any injuries.

"At this stage, the cause of the fire is unknown, however, SAPS and the Durban Fire Department will be investigating further," he said.

Source: News24

