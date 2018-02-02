Gambia: Double Tyson to Face African Nuwarr As Burr Promotion Marks Comeback

Double Tyson is set to square with African Nuwarr, christened Alagie Malick Sanneh, in a would-be scintillating wrestling match, Foroyaa Sport can reveal.

The news reels in after both wrestlers agreed to put pen-to-paper in a fight scheduled for April with the venue yet to be named.

Double Tyson, now with Kharange Club, will be debuting in the Gambian arena having spent the previous year competing in Senegal.

Brother to renowned wrestler Action of Kololi Mbolloh, Double has been longing to give Gambian-based wrestlers a test without success.

His closest was when he sought to revenge for Action's defeat to Tass-sa-yaram but had his request shunned by the former Serrekunda Mbolloh heavyweight.

However, his prayers have now been answered after Burr Promotion -coming back to the arena after a brief sabbatical - opted to tie him down to a deal with African Nuwarr of the Armed Forces.

Nuwarr goes into April's fight on the back of victory over Boto in an undercard duel on the day Leket was declared winner over Manduwar.

Double is bosoms with Mohamed Ndao Tyson and was a member of the popular Club Bull Falleh in Senegal.