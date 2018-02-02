Tanzania: Economy Grew 6.8per Cent in 2017 Third Quater - NBS

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania's economic growth slowed to 6.8 per cent during the third quarter of last year compared with 7.8 per cent recorded during the second quarter of the same year.

Highlights published yesterday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) show that gross domestic product (GDP) at 2007 constant price in absolute terms increased to Sh12.4 trillion, up from Sh11.6 trillion in the corresponding quarter in 2016.

However, in absolute terms, the third-quarter GDP was lower than the Sh12.8 trillion recorded during the second quarter of last year.

Economic activities, which increased at significant rates, were: mining and quarrying (20.8 per cent); water supply (19.1 per cent); information and communications (13.4 per cent); transport and storage (13.0 per cent) and manufacturing (12.4 per cent).

However, the GDP at current prices in absolute terms increased to Sh29.5 trillion, rising from the Sh25.4 trillion attained in the corresponding quarter of 2016.

Agriculture value-added activity increased to Sh2.24 trillion in the third quarter of 2017, up from Sh2.16 trillion in 2016. This is a growth rate of 3.6 per cent.

The growth was attributed to an increase in harvested crops, animals and logs, as well as an increase in fish catches during the quarter under review.

According to the report, the sectoral value-added activity during the third quarter was lower than the Sh2.7 trillion recorded during the second quarter of the same year.

Crops value addition increased to Sh1.08 trillion, up from Sh1.04 trillion obtained in the similar quarter of 2016, equivalent to a growth rate by 3.8 per cent.

The increase in growth was attributed to good harvests of cereals and other crops on account of favourable weather in crop production areas.

The mining and quarrying value-added activity increased by 20.8 per cent to Sh489.4 billion from Sh405.0 billion in the corresponding quarter of 2016. This was largely due to an increase in the production of natural gas, diamonds and coal.

Gas production increased to meet the rising demand for gas for power generation, which consumes up to 13 million cubic feet of gas per day.

Manufacturing value-added activity income increased to Sh962.6 billion, rising from Sh856.1 billion. This was due to increased production of food products, specifically wheat flour; cement; textiles; wood and paper; chemicals and pharmaceuticals, as well as electrical, transport and machinery products.

Construction value-added activity income increased to Sh1.52 trillion, up from Sh1.37 trillion. The rise was attributed to a work in progress of infrastructure projects such as the standard gauge railway; the Tazara flyover and the Ubungo interchange in Dar es Salaam, as well as the Manyoni-Tabora and Mtwara-Mvinata roads.

Income from trade and repair value-added activity increased to Sh1.28 trillion in the third quarter of 2017, rising from Sh1.21 trillion. This was largely due to increased wholesale and retail trade in domestic production, particularly agricultural and manufactured products.

Transport and storage value-added activity increased in value to Sh960.0 billion in the third quarter of 2017, up from the Sh849.5 billion raised in the similar quarter of 2016. This was a growth rate of 13.0 per cent.