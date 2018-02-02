2 February 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Magafuli Appoints New Attorney General, Deputy

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Deogratius Kamagi

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has appointed Dr Adelardus Kilangi new Attorney General (AG) effectively from February 1, 2018.

Chief Secretary Mr John Kijazi said in a statement released on Thursday evening that the Head of State also appointed Mr Paul Ngwembe deputy Attorney General (DAG).

"With the new appointment, the former AG Mr George Masaju and his deputy Gerson Mdemu have been appointed Judges of the high court," he stated.

Prior to his appointment, Dr Kilangi was the director of St Augustine University of Tanzania (Saut) Arusha Campus and the board chairman of the Tanzania Petroleum Upstream Regulatory Authority (PURA).

On his part, Mr Ngwembe was the director of legal affairs at the Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority (Tira).

According to a statement, the new appointees will be sworn in on Saturday February 3, at 3.00pm.

Tanzania

Mpango Assures Banker On Economy

Finance and Planning Minister Philip Mpango has reiterated that the economy is on the right track, citing the… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.