Tanzania: Magafuli Appoints New Attorney General, Deputy

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has appointed Dr Adelardus Kilangi new Attorney General (AG) effectively from February 1, 2018.

Chief Secretary Mr John Kijazi said in a statement released on Thursday evening that the Head of State also appointed Mr Paul Ngwembe deputy Attorney General (DAG).

"With the new appointment, the former AG Mr George Masaju and his deputy Gerson Mdemu have been appointed Judges of the high court," he stated.

Prior to his appointment, Dr Kilangi was the director of St Augustine University of Tanzania (Saut) Arusha Campus and the board chairman of the Tanzania Petroleum Upstream Regulatory Authority (PURA).

On his part, Mr Ngwembe was the director of legal affairs at the Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority (Tira).

According to a statement, the new appointees will be sworn in on Saturday February 3, at 3.00pm.