South Africa: Families of Killed JMPD Officers, Broken and Distraught

The scene where two female JMPD officers were killed was scattered with debris from the multiple vehicle collision.

Their families sat on the side of the road, tears streaming down their faces, during a wreath-laying ceremony, where the accident happened in Witkoppen Road in Fourways, Johannesburg on Thursday morning.

Alinah Ngoasheng and Winnie Rakgolo met their untimely death on Monday when an alleged drunk driver drove into them and a group of officers, causing a multiple vehicle crash at a roadside checkpoint there.

The two officers were declared dead at the scene by Netcare 911 paramedics.

During the ceremony, mourners broke down as they laid down flowers and some battled to stand.

"We are really distraught," Ngoasheng's husband, Andrew Damari, said.

"They [their sons] are left without a mother because of someone who [was] irresponsible on our roads.

"The boys are devastated - they no longer have a mother from now on. So, I am going to wear two caps - be a mother and a father to them," Damari said.

'Everything to her kids'

Ngoasheng is survived by her husband and two sons aged 17 and 12.

Meanwhile, Rakgolo's aunt Gloria Rakgolo said they lost a breadwinner.

"It is really tough for us. The kids are really going through a bad time at this stage.

They already went to counselling.

Rakgolo is survived by her three children aged 19, 16 and five.

"She was everything to her kids. I last saw her in December in Polokwane. She was kind and caring," she said, as she battled to hold back her tears.

News24 previously reported that two passengers and a driver in a separate car were seriously injured when the driver of the Toyota Hilux double cab bakkie drove into the group of officers, as well as a Hyundai.

Two other female officers, as well as the drivers of a BMW and Porsche - which had been stopped by the officers - were slightly injured.

When the news broke, JMPD chief David Tembe said he was at a loss for words over the deaths of the officers.

'Be strong'

MMC Michael Sun greeting families of the JMPD officers who were killed when a drunk driver drove into them. (Jeanette Chabalala,News24)

After the wreath laying ceremony, families and officials went to the JPMD academy in Johannesburg for the formal memorial service.

During the memorial, Tembe also took the opportunity to comfort the families.

Addressing different families, he said: "To the family of Ngoasheng, we are sorry. Perhaps there is something that went wrong on that particular day.

"To the family of Mokgolo, be strong. Your daughter has served the city of Johannesburg with pride and dignity."

Mayor Herman Mashaba also paid tribute to the slain JMPD officers.

"My heart like yours, is filled with sorrow," he told those in attendance at JMPD academy in Johannesburg.

Mashaba said, when he received the news, he could not help but feel a deep sense of shock.

"Let me not mince my words. This was murder. A drunk driver with no regards of the lives of others with no regard for the law took the lives of these women. This was murder. I believe each of us are justified in anger towards this criminal," he said.

Source: News24