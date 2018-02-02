South Africa: Eskom Board Hits Ground Running, Issuing Stern Ultimatum to Staff

Eskom Chairman Jabu Mabuza is sending a stern warning to Eskom employees to come clean or be shown the door.



"We cannot have Eskom people supplying to Eskom. Either you choose to be an employee or a supplier. For all those doing this, we are giving you 10 days to come clean or face termination," said Eskom's newly appointed chair Jabu Mabuza.

He was speaking on Thursday during a visit by Parliament's Public Enterprises Committee to the Eskom headquarters in Megawatt Park in Johannesburg. They met the newly appointed Eskom board and Acting Group Executive Officer, Phakamani Hadebe, in an attempt to establish a working relationship in a bid to ensure the viability of the company.

The committee praised the board on the work done since their appointment on 22 January.

Within a week, the board has worked hard at tackling the rotten potatoes in senior positions in Eskom. Since their appointment, there have been three resignations, three terminated contracts and two suspensions.

One of the people who has faced the wrath of the board is Sean Maritz, the former acting chief executive officer of Eskom. Maritz was placed on permanent suspension on Wednesday. Maritz was temporarily...