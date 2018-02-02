Sudan: Influx of South Sudanese Refugees to Sudan Continues

Photo: Daily Monitor

Refugees moving to a refugee camp.

Khartoum — The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) repors in its second biweekly bulletin of this year that the influx of South Sudanese refugees continues with an estimated 3,000 refugees newly arrived in Sudan in the first half of January 2018-34 per cent less than the 4,600 reported during the same period last year, according to the latest UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) report.

The majority of refugees arrived in South Darfur (1,118) and East Darfur (958), followed by West Kordofan (536), White Nile (409) and South Kordofan (43).

Based on new arrival trends over the past four years, a spike in new arrivals typically occurs from January and February through to the end of the dry season with a drop in the influx rate observed during the rainy season when transit routes become impassable, followed by smaller influxes from October through December. An estimated 200,000 new refugees are anticipated to arrive in Sudan in 2018 As of 15 January, the total South Sudanese refugee population in Sudan stood at 770,110, according to UNHCR. This includes 352,462 South Sudanese in the country pre-December 2013-who remained in Sudan after the secession of South Sudan-and 417,648 refugees who arrived post-December 2013, of whom 195,599 arrived in 2017. Other sources estimate a total of 1.3 million South Sudanese refugees in Sudan, but this data requires verification, the OCHA bulletin reports.