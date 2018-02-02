1 February 2018

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Africa: New Lease of Life for Oukacha Inmates

Inmates of the Oukacha Prison have been given a new lease of life as the special tournament organised on the sidelines of the Total African Nations Championship Morocco 2018 climaxed on Thursday, 1 February 2018.

Morocco defeated Guinea 8-7 in the final match at the correctional facility, near Casablanca, for the event organized as part of the corporate social responsibility activities of the fifth edition of the tournament designed exclusively for footballers playing in their domestic leagues.

In attendance was a CAF delegation including Ambassadors for the tournament, Tunisian Adel Chedli and DR Congo legendary goalkeeper, Robert Kidiaba amongst others.

It was a great source of joy for the inmates from Morocco and other parts of Africa to be around such famous footballers and key personnel of the tournament despite the difficult situation they find themselves.

Following the agreement signed between the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) and the Moroccan Prisons Service to provide various support to correctional facilities across the country, Technical Director of FRMF, Nasser Larguet said his outfit provide technical support and training to interested inmates to take part in coaching courses to equip them with the requisite knowledge for life after serving their sentences.

Chedli and Kidiaba presented the glittering to the captain of the Moroccan team amidst cheers and chants from his colleagues and other participating teams.

Earlier in the third place match, Cameroon edged Mali 4-2, as the inmates wowed the crowd with some fine artistry of footballing skills.

The tournament which witnessed matches in other correctional facilities in Marrakech, Tangiers and Agadir, had teams composed of inmates of 12 countries including Morocco.

Group A consisted of Morocco, Nigeria and Tunisia; Cote d'Ivoire, Guinea and Senegal in Group B; Cameroon, Guinea Bissau and Ghana constituting Group C whilst Sierra Leone, Mali and Algeria completed Group D.

CAF also presented 12 official match balls for distribution to the correctional facilities in the four venues of the CHAN tournament.

