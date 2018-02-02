Africa: Legends Entertain Youth in Sidi Moumen

Sidi Moumen, a neighbourhood in the northeastern part of Casablanca, was brought to a standstill on Tuesday, 30 January 2018, when CAF and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FMRF) organised a one-day football clinic and fun games for youth in the neighbourhood.

The activities were led by the three legends for the Total African Nations Championship Morocco 2018, namely Noureddine Naybet (Morocco), Adel Chedli (Tunisia) and Robert Kidiaba (DR Congo).

Counted amongst the most deprived neighbourhoods in the capital, with a significant increase in population over the years, it is famed for producing a lot of famous players including Ayoub El Kaabi, Morocco number 9 and leading scorer of the Total CHAN with a record eight goals thus far.

The Technical Department of the FRMF through its Grand Casablanca League program, which features teams from the 25 sub-divisions in Casablanca, where talented players are selected for league clubs has also achieved some successes in that regard.

The goal behind the one-day event was to offer hope and support to the youth of Sidi Moumen, integrate and spend moments with them that will take their minds of social vices, and as well provide them an opportunity to be a part of the tournament.

The football clinic was in five parts, with the first featuring the legends, members of the CAF delegation led by Chedli and a blend of the youth. The other was a technical and tactical session led by personnel from the CAF Technical and Development Division.

Legendary Congolese shot-stopper, Kidiaba, led the goalkeepers' session where he taught the participants some basic techniques in the art of standing between the posts whilst Naybet supervised the ball movement and positioning session.

"We are here to give the youth an opportunity to play football and learn from some of the best actors of the game on the continent. It is the joy of every child to play football and this is our token towards the realization of their dream," CAF Deputy General Secretary, Anthony Baffoe, told the participants, made up 60 boys and 12 girls.

CAF donated eight official balls for the CHAN signed by the legends and other souvenirs to the participants.

In addition, they were also presented with match tickets for the semis and Sunday's final between Morocco and Nigeria at the Complexe Mohamed V in Casablanca.