1 February 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Mineral Sand Exports Ban Set in Perspective

By Sylivester Domasa & Bernad Lugongo

THE government has allayed fears among artisanal miners over the previous ban on mineral sand exportation, saying it hasn't banned its transportation outright, but that acquisition of permits was a crucial prerequisite.

Making a clarification in Parliament yesterday, the Deputy Minister for Minerals, Mr Dotto Biteko, said: "The government banned the exportation of disputed containers at the Dar es Salaam port; others should follow procedures for getting permits."

It was prompted by concerns expressed by the Babati Urban legislator, Ms Pauline Gekul (CHADEMA), who claimed that last year's government's ban on copper concentrates had affected not only mining companies, but small miners as well.

In her supplementary question, she sought to know what the government would do to help them, as such activities constituted their major means of generating income. Special Seats MP, Susan Maselle (CHADEMA), asked when the government would give mining permits to small-scale miners at Ishokelahela gold mine in Misungwi, Mwanza Region.

Mr Biteko explained that the Misungwi District Commissioner (DC), in collaboration with Carlton Kitongo Tanzania Limited, the mine's owner, had allocated part of the mine for small miners through partial surrender, to enable the group acquire a mining licence.

The agreements were reached in December, last year and the groups of small miners were formed after the ministry educated them on their importance and benefits, hinged on enhancing efficiency of mining activities.

In implementing the directive by President John Magufuli to issue licences to small miners, the ministry would issue licences to the groups upon completion of legal formalities.

Read the original article on Daily News.

