Exciting races are expected when the Pupkewitz Megabuild Namibian National Road Cycling Championships take place this weekend.

The Individual Time Trial takes place at 15h00 on Friday, while the National Road Race takes place on Sunday, with both events starting at Carin Park in Brakwater.

The road race, which starts at 07h00, will follow a route along the Western Bypass, onto the Daan Viljoen road and two loops up to Matchless Mine, and then back again to Carin Park for the finish.

Besides national honours that the cyclists will be competing for, there will be the added incentive of making the national team that will compete at the Commonwealth Games in April.

According to a source a pre-selection of the team has already been made, but good performances this weekend can still have an influence on the final selection.

The Elite men's category promises to be very competitive with several cyclists among the favourites.

Last year's champion Till Drobisch wont be back to defend his title, but in his absence, Dan Craven, Martin Freyer, Drikus Coetzee, Gerhard Mans, Xavier Papo and Lotto Petrus will all be battling it out for top honours.

The first two legs of the Nedbank Windhoek Pedal Power series this year have also delivered some exciting races with several cyclists staking their claims.

Dan Craven won the first leg on the Dordabis road, followed by Drikus Coetzee and Gerhard Mans, while Mans won the second leg up to Matchless Mine, followed by Coetzee and Craven.

Vera Adrian will however be back and will be a strong favourite to defend her Elite women's title.

As usual there will be various age group categories ranging from the u8's to the masters and grand masters categories.