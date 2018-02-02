Durban — The Kwazulu-Natal (KZN) Provincial Government will preserve the legacy of the late Zimbabwean medical expert, Dr Sakheni Ncube, who drowned during heavy storms last week.

He was aged 38.

Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, the KZN Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Health, described the deceased as a brave, conscientious and committed professional who helped improved the health status of people in some of the most remote and impoverished areas the province.

In honour of the late gynaecologist and obstetrician, Dhlomo said community leaders in the KZN, will strive for decrease new HIV infections in adolescent girls and young women, decrease teen pregnancies and keep girls in school until matric.

The Health Department will preserve Ncube's's legacy by strengthen efforts to ensure safe child deliveries.

He has a passion for maternal and child health.

Dhlomo singled out among Ncube's milestones to include help safely deliver a pregnant woman who also had hypertension, tubercolosis and HIV.

"He has played his part and has been for years in rural settings. The demise of Dr Ncube is indeed a total loss to all of us," he said.

Happy Khanyi, the Chief Executive Officer of the Dundee Hospital, lamented the death as a major blow to the staff and community at large.

"We are all saddened. Dr Ncube was quiet and humble, and a very committed and hardworking cadre. He will be missed," Khanyi said.

The deceased had been stationed at Dundee Hospital since September 2015.

Ncube is survived by his wife and three children. He will be buried at Ermelo on Saturday.

Family, friends, relatives, colleagues and traditional leaders attended the memorial service at the Dundee Civic Hall.

"To Dr Ncube's wife and his children, we call upon the Almighty to give you strength to deal with this painful episode. May his soul rest in eternal peace," Dhlomo concluded. - CAJ News