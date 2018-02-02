2 February 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Three New Cholera Cases Reported in Salima

By Watson Maingo

Salima — After three weeks without registering a cholera case, over the weekend, three new cases have been reported in two health facilities, it has been revealed.

Speaking to MANA on Wednesday, District Environmental Health Officer (DEHO), Lucius Donsa said that two patients were admitted to Khombedza Health Centre while one is admitted to Salima District Hospital.

"It's true, we have three new cases of Cholera in the district, the cases are admitted in cholera camps at Khombedza Health Centre and Salima District Hospital Cholera isolation camps," said Donsa.

He explained that the first patient who was admitted to Khombedza Health Centre is from Likoma district and came to Chikombe beach village by boat for fishing purposes," he said.

The DEHO further explained that the resurfacing of the cases could be due to people's failure to follow the cholera prevention procedures which the Environmental Health Office has been promoting since the district was declared cholera outbreak zone last month.

"We had gone for close to three weeks without registering a cholera case after the last group of patients was discharged," said Donsa.

Donsa said that the Health Office is advising people from areas around Kaphatenga and those along Lilongwe and Linthipe Rivers not to use the water from the river.

"We suspect that the cases have resurfaced in Kaphatenga because people are still drinking water from Linthipe River," said Donsa.

Meanwhile as part of the support to contain the outbreak Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) has organized trainings for 60 Health Surveillance Assistants and Red Cross Volunteers in the area of T/A Kalonga and Khombedza in the district.

MRCS coordinator, Manfoster Moyo said that the trainings would enhance the skills for Red Cross Volunteers and HSAs as they engage communities.

'We want these people to go door by door giving people messages on cholera prevention, we believe that such engagement will be effective in helping us contain the outbreak," said Moyo.

Apart from the training of health workers, MRCS has also provided support in terms of shelter for patients in all the affected health facilities.

