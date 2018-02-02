2 February 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Veteran Politician Kingunge Ngombale - Mwiru Dies

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Deogratius Kamagi

Dar es Salaam — Veteran politician Kingunge Ngombale-Mwiru is no more, a family member has confirmed.

Mr Kingunge died early Friday morning, February 02, at the Muhimbili National Hospital (MHN) where he was admitted for treatment.

"It's true that my father has passed away," Kingunge's son Kinje Mwiru told The Citizen by phone adding that his father died at 3.00am.

The late Kingunge was receiving treatment after being attacked by dogs at his residence in the city.

He had a great influence in the ruling party CCM, before defecting to the opposition Chadema in 2015 ahead of the general election.

His death has come just one month after his wife, Peras Kingunge passed away at the MNH where she was hospitalised for treatment.

During his life time, the late Kingunge served in various senior positions in the government including minister and Member of the Parliament.

