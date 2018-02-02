Mauritius: Regulatory Committee On Fintech and Innovation-Driven Financial Services to Be Set Up

press release

A Regulatory Committee on Fintech and Innovation-driven Financial Services will be set up to assist in paving the way for appropriate regulatory frameworks for encouraging and supporting the development of Fintech in Mauritius.

The Committee which will comprise, inter alia, Lord Meghnad Desai and Lord St John of Bletso of the House of Lords, will assess the current regulatory set up with respect to Fintech and Innovation-driven Financial Services Regulations in Mauritius and make recommendations on the need to introduce new sets of regulations for Fintech and lnnovation.

It will also identify priority areas within the regulatory space of Fintech activities and advise on the drafting of regulations and guidelines by segment of activities, and how Mauritius needs to adapt itself for the benefit of its financial sector.