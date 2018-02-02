2 February 2018

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Regulatory Committee On Fintech and Innovation-Driven Financial Services to Be Set Up

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

A Regulatory Committee on Fintech and Innovation-driven Financial Services will be set up to assist in paving the way for appropriate regulatory frameworks for encouraging and supporting the development of Fintech in Mauritius.

The Committee which will comprise, inter alia, Lord Meghnad Desai and Lord St John of Bletso of the House of Lords, will assess the current regulatory set up with respect to Fintech and Innovation-driven Financial Services Regulations in Mauritius and make recommendations on the need to introduce new sets of regulations for Fintech and lnnovation.

It will also identify priority areas within the regulatory space of Fintech activities and advise on the drafting of regulations and guidelines by segment of activities, and how Mauritius needs to adapt itself for the benefit of its financial sector.

Mauritius

Dog Population Management Campaign to Be Conducted On Pilot Basis

Government has agreed to the Ministry of Agro-Industry and Food Security signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the… Read more »

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Copyright © 2018 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.