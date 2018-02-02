Mauritius: Dog Population Management Campaign to Be Conducted On Pilot Basis

press release

Government has agreed to the Ministry of Agro-Industry and Food Security signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Humane Society International, an affiliate of the Humane Society of the United States, for the conduct of a dog population management campaign in the district of Flacq and the neighbourhood on a pilot basis.

In this respect, the Humane Society International would conduct a mass spay/neuter and awareness campaign to demonstrate and establish a model for effective dog population management by using a scientific and humane approach. The Humane Society International has worked with government agencies and local groups around the world to safeguard public health through street dog vaccination and sterilisation programmes.

The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) and its affiliates provide direct care to more than 100 000 animals each year through their sanctuaries, veterinary programs and emergency shelters and rescues. HSUS works to professionalise the field of animal care through education and training programs.