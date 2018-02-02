Namibia: 80 Pharmacists Scramble for One Govt Post

MORE than 80 pharmacists who completed their studies at the University of Namibia in 2017 and 2018 are scrambling for only one available post in the health ministry.

This comes after 18 pharmacists were sent home yesterday when they completed their internship at the Windhoek Central Hospital.

Acting health permanent secretary Petronella Masabane said there was only one post at the ministry.

She said the interns were sent home because "their internship period has come to an end", and that the ministry had only one vacant position.

"We do not have vacancies at the moment for pharmacists. We have only one position at Rundu. They have to vacate those positions because they have to make space for new interns," Masabane said.

According to her, the ministry was not recruiting more pharmacists because they were trying to cut costs as per Cabinet directive.

"We are in the process of trying to see which positions we can give up so that we compensate for the creation of positions for pharmacists," Masabane explained.

The Namibian reported in 2016 that state health institutions were facing a critical shortage of pharmacists, with certain hospitals in the Kunene and Kavango regions having no pharmacists at all.

At the time, it was reported that one pharmacist at the Engela State Hospital in the Ohangwena region served approximately 20 000 people.

The ministry had spent about N$3 million on hiring expatriates to fill the gaps in various medical fields, including pharmacists.

Sources at the health ministry, however, told The Namibian that certain hospitals had ordinary nurses operating as pharmacists.

There were about 500 pharmacists in the country in 2016, the majority of whom are employed in the private sector.

Health minister Bernard Haufiku had at the time called for stricter regulations in the Public Health Act to compel pharmacists to prioritise the public health sector for at least three years before venturing into the private sector.

The minister said yesterday that the need for pharmacists in the public sector was still there, but the ministry was currently operating on an "old ministerial structure", and therefore could not advertise the positions.

"There is a need, a huge need of course, but the structure which is more than 30 years old does not allow for us to recruit. That is why we have proposed a new structure that will help us with this problem," Haufiku said.

The minister added that vacancies for pharmacists would be made available through advertisements once the Office of the Prime Minister approves the "proposed ministerial structure".

"It is just how things work. When your internship ends, you have to apply for a position. It is the same with doctors, nurses and everybody who is doing an internship," he said.

One of the interns who spoke to The Namibian said they were worried about their "uncertain" future, after spending a year at the ministry and ending up without jobs.

"The ministry was supposed to dispatch us to other hospitals which do not have pharmacists, but nothing has been done until now.

"At the moment, we [are] unemployed as from tomorrow. We are being chased from our accommodation as well," the intern lamented.

Another intern claimed they were told by the permanent secretary that there was no money to create employment, but that the ministry was looking into the situation.

"They are saying they need pharmacists in the public health sector, but they are not even making an effort to keep us here.

"Our internships just ended today [Wednesday], and we are going home with our degrees," the intern stated.