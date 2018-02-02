Namibia: Foreign Reserves Pick Up in December

AFTER declining at the end of November to a five-month low of N$28,5 billion, Namibia's stock of foreign reserves rose at the end of December 2017 to a balance of N$29,7 billion.

Bank of Namibia statistics issued yesterday reveal that the increase in the reserves was mainly due to Sacu inflows and the second disbursement of the AfDB loan during the review period.

In December, the central bank statistics revealed that the level of international reserves declined from N$31,6 billion at the end of October, mainly due to exchange rate fluctuations and net commercial banks purchases of foreign currency.

Another notable feature of yesterday's BoN statistics is that growth in total private sector credit extension (PSCE) edged slightly higher at the end of December 2017.

The annual growth in PSCE edged higher to 5,1% at the end of December 2017, increasing by 0,4 percentage points compared to the previous month.

Growth in total credit extended to businesses rose at the end of December 2017. The annual growth in total credit extended to businesses edged up to 2,7% at the end of December 2017 from a growth of 1,3% at the end of November 2017.

The improved growth was mainly in line with businesses gearing up for the festive season in order to meet consumers' demands during December 2017, thus increasing their demand for short-term borrowing such as overdraft credit, other loans and advances.

The latest statistics also reveal that the overall liquidity position of the banking industry decreased by N$175 million on a monthly basis, to N$3,1 billion during December 2017.

The overall liquidity position decreased to N$3,1 billion at the end of December 2017, from N$3,2 billion at the end of November 2017.

The decrease in the overall liquidity position was as a result of the periodic corporate tax payments to the state at the end of each year, said the central bank.

The annual inflation rate stood at 5,2% in December maintaining the same growth rate since October 2017.

The annual growth in broad money supply (M2) rose at the end of December 2017. The 12-month growth in M2 rose to 9,5% at the end of December 2017, from 9,2% in November 2017.