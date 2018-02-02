Tanzania: Exim Bank to Support Health Services

EXIM Bank is set to donate 500 beds and mattresses to public hospitals in 13 regions across the country as part of a yearlong corporate social campaign in effort to support government initiative in improving health facilities in the country.

The bank yesterday donated 40 beds and mattresses to Mbeya Zonal Referral Hospital, Meta Maternity wing respectively in the southern highland region to support government's effort in addressing the shortage of medicine, medical supplies and beds, particularly in public referral hospitals.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, Exim Bank Marketing and Communications Head, Stanley Kafu said the bank has embarked on a countrywide initiative of donating 500 beds and mattresses to public hospitals across the country as part of a yearlong corporate social campaign aimed at celebrating 20 years of serving the Tanzanian community.

According to Kafu the bank Corporate Social campaign dubbed "20 years of taking care of the community" which was launched in August last year 2017 during the banks 20th anniversary has invested heavily into the Tanzanian health care.

Mbeya Zonal Referral Hospital is the sixth hospital to receive the donation, after Arusha's Mount Meru Regional Hospital which received the donation last month, Dodoma Referral Hospital last November, Ligula Hospital in Mtwara last October, Mnazi Mmoja Hospital in Zanzibar last September and Temeke Referral Hospital in Dar es Salaam last August.

The handing over event was held at the Meta maternity wing on the hospital grounds honored by the presence of the Executive Director of Mbeya Referral hospital Dr Godlove Mbwanji who commended Exim Bank for its commitment in addressing the bed capacity problem plaguing the nation and for bringing its efforts to the Mbeya Zonal Referral hospital.

Dr Mbwanji said the shortages of beds is among the biggest challenges faced by hospitals , saying the donation of 40 beds and mattresses from Exim Bank will go a long way in addressing this issue. MEANWHILE, Exim Bank opened another branch at Kibamba on the outskirts of Dar es Salaam recently as it seeks to expand its network to reach customers out of city's central business district.

The new branch has been opened within the campus of St Joseph College of Engineering, will serve the clients within the college, businesses and individuals within the vicinity. The Bank has been actively expanding its branch network as part of its customer-centric approach, offering enhanced services and facilities in response to local demand.

Speaking at the soft launch of the branch, Exim Bank Tanzania Chief Financial Officer Selemani Ponda said the expansion was part of their strategy to expand their network and bring services to various locations. He said the new branch would offer a full range of banking services such as retail products, investment services, and corporate payment solutions.

"The Bank has had significant breakthrough innovations through the deployment of world class technology and customer focused products", he said. With the opening of Kibamba Branch, Exim Bank now has 15 branches in Dar es Salaam, and a total of 33 branches and 63 ATMs in the country, he said.