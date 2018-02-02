Namibia: NHE Warns Non-Performing Contractors

THE National Housing Enterprise (NHE) says this year will not be business as usual, and the parastatal will not tolerate non-performing contractors.

This was said by chief executive officer Gisbertus Mukulu at the NHE project site handover at Rundu yesterday, where 123 houses will be constructed.

NHE had a similar groundbreaking ceremony at a site for the construction of 200 houses at Ekuku extension 6 at Oshakati late last month. "My team will be on the ground to ensure the houses are built according to technical specifications," Mukulu said.

He pointed out that at times when a particular tender is given, the main tenderer has a tendency of selling out the contract to another contractor, thus generating quick cash.

This practice will not be allowed to continue, he stressed.

Mukulu urged the contractor, Darwin Investment Group Namibia, who are in a joint venture with Salami Island, to work on the project, and if there are bottlenecks, to sort out the problem with the NHE until they bring the project to conclusion.

He reiterated the organisation's commitment and readiness to continue providing houses for all Namibians.

"The NHE is working tirelessly to ensure efficient and effective deliverance of this important mandate as there is a need for an increase in public investment in the housing sectors," he added.

A house is an asset, and as such, each and every Namibian would like to have one, which can be used to acquire another asset, the CEO said.

He added that the national housing backlog stands at over 100 000, and that there are still 87 000 people on the NHE's waiting list.

The prices of the houses are estimated to be below N$500 000.

The event was attended by urban development deputy minister Silvia Makgone, governor of the Kavango East region Samuel Mbambo and Rundu mayor Verna Sinimbo.

- Nampa